A 35-year-old Prineville man was arrested for luring a minor after attempting to solicit sex online, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.
A detective on the drug enforcement team posed as a 14-year-old girl on social media and randomly contacted Patrick James Adams, a registered sex offender who is prohibited from contacting minors.
Over the past week, Adams pursued the detective believing he was the young girl and sent sexual photographs and messages via social media, according to the drug enforcement team.
Adams allegedly continued to solicit sex and offered the supposed minor methamphetamine.
The detectives, posing as the young girl, arranged to meet Adams Friday in Bend.
At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, detectives, Bend Police officers contacted Adams downtown Bend at the corner of Wall Street and Franklin Avenue.
Adams was arrested and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other relevant evidence in this case, according to the drug enforcement team.
Authorities believe Adams may have been in contact with other actual minors in Central Oregon over social media.
Parents and minors are asked to report any contact with Adams on social media to local law enforcement, school resource officers or online with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.cybertip.org
Adams was booked in Deschutes County jail on charges of luring a minor, online corruption of a child, attempted delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and attempted unlawful contact with a child.
