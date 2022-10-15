PRINEVILLE — Prineville, the bustling little town about 20 miles east of Redmond known for its quaint downtown, lovely open greenspaces and giant data centers, vaulted into the top 10 on the list of the most economically dynamic towns in the country.

The list was published in a report issued by Heartland Forward, a nonprofit focused on improving economic performance, which placed Prineville as number nine on the list of the Most Dynamic Micropolitans for 2022.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

