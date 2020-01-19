Nearly $2 million in federal grant money is making a significant impact in Prineville and Madras.
Each city was recently awarded Community Development Block Grants, funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for upgrades to public facilities and housing improvements for people with low to moderate incomes.
The funds will be used to completely renovate the deteriorating Prineville Soroptimists Senior Center and design repairs to Madras’ aging water system.
NeighborImpact, a Central Oregon nonprofit service provider, assisted the cities with the grant applications.
Andrew Spreadborough, deputy executive director of strategy and operations at NeighborImpact, said the organization helped Prineville in 2017 get nearly $1 million in CDBG grant money for the senior center, but project cost became too high and the project was stalled.
This year, NeighborImpact and Prineville reapplied to get an additional $500,000, enough to cover the entire cost of renovating the senior center.
“Prineville secured an initial grant award, but once we got into the project and hired an architect and designer and engineer, the bid was way higher than our estimate,” Spreadborough said. “We went back and applied for the remaining amount and are pleased to see it was awarded.”
A contractor will be selected Jan. 30 and work could start on the senior center in March. The center will close until September, but the home delivery service for meals will continue to operate, said Melody Kendall, director of the Prineville Soroptimists Senior Center.
About four years ago staff and the seniors noticed the floors and roof at the center were starting to deteriorate. The last upgrade to the facility was in 2004, and it has seen heavy use ever since, Kendall said.
“Since 2004, it’s had a lot of use and everything is kind of falling apart,” she said.
The construction work will focus on new floors and a roof, paving the parking lot, building covered ramps and repainting.
“We are not changing the building itself,” Kendall said. “We are just redoing and upgrading everything that is worn out.”
For Madras, the city recently received $471,735 in CDBG funding to start designing a more efficient water system.
In 2015, the city updated its water master plan and discovered the system needed about $5 million in upgrades, said Public Works Director Jeff Hurd.
The upgrades include replacing undersized water lines to improve flow and pressure throughout the system.
The CDBG grant will go toward designing every upgrade outlined in the master plan. Once designs are in place, the city will pursue more grant funding to complete the projects.
“The hope is after we get through this project, we will apply for construction dollars,” Hurd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.