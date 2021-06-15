Shortly after moving to Bend in 2017, RJ Quiris came out as gay.
The then 25-year-old banker from Portland wanted to explore his new identity in his new town. He made friends at LGBTQ nights at The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin in downtown Bend and met members of OUT Central Oregon, where he now serves as a board member. Quiris also started performing in drag.
Quiris blossomed in Bend — until the pandemic arrived.
Those experiences and friendships started to fade after the COVID-19 pandemic led to canceled events and social distancing. For the past 15 months, Quiris and many others in the LGBTQ community felt especially isolated and unable to gather with others to help celebrate and discover their gender and sexuality.
“If you don’t have somewhere to go to see people similar to you, it really can bring you down and make you feel like you are alone,” Quiris said. “It made me feel re-isolated.”
This month — as the nation recognizes Pride Month — local leaders in the LGBTQ community are thrilled to have events planned. The annual Pride Month honors the 1969 Stonewall uprising in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, which sparked a liberation movement in the gay community.
OUT Central Oregon is working with PFLAG Central Oregon to host a Pride festival in Prineville on June 27. Smaller events will be held in Bend, Redmond and Prineville in the days before the festival. Details can be found on the OUT Central Oregon and PFLAG websites.
Cait Boyce, president of PFLAG Central Oregon for the past seven years, has seen firsthand how the pandemic affected those in the LGBTQ community. Boyce’s group hosts monthly meetings in Bend and Prineville for LGBTQ people and their friends and family.
Those meetings were canceled for the past year due to the pandemic but restarted in May in Prineville and will restart in Bend in September.
Virtual meetings were not an option because meeting remotely does not have the same effect, Boyce said. Without the in-person meetings, many participants lost the sense of comradery and support, she said.
“I think that the lack of support services in the community for now a year and a half has been devastating to our community,” Boyce said.
Boyce, 67, a Bend resident since 2004, said the lack of connection has been especially hard on younger LGBTQ people and older seniors. The younger people need the sense of community to embrace their new identities, while the older people were already struggling with isolation the pandemic brought, Boyce said.
“The impact on the community as a whole is the same impact that was on the non-LGBTQ community, which is a sense of isolation,” Boyce said. “At the same time, couple that with already feeling somewhat isolated. Then it becomes compounded and it’s particularly bad for people who are young or old.”
In the height of the pandemic lockdown, Boyce also worried about the transgender community. Transgender rights were being challenged by the Trump administration, from access to bathrooms to medical care. Many in the community felt helpless, Boyce said.
“So then the trans community here, they had no one to talk to about this,” Boyce said.
Seeing the pain from the past year and a half makes the upcoming PFLAG meetings and Pride events that much more special, Boyce said.
“I’m happy for what looks to be a promising future for this community,” she said, “because it’s a very strong community, and we need each other.”
Jamie Nesbitt, president of OUT Central Oregon, which formed as a nonprofit organization three years ago, said it was important for the organization to stay visible through the pandemic. The organization launched a campaign, where it handed out “You Are Welcome Here,” stickers to businesses in Bend and across the globe.
“We felt over the last year that we need to make sure the community recognizes that we as an organization are still thinking about them,” Nesbitt said.
Nesbitt, 58, who moved to Bend with his partner five years ago, said the sticker campaign was a success, but it is just as rewarding to see the calendar fill up with in-person events throughout the year.
“It’s important for community members to know that there’s a consistent meeting up that they can rely on and look forward to,” Nesbitt said.
One of those events was Drag Brunch at 10 Barrel Brewing’s east-side location in Bend. Quiris was one of the participants in the Sunday drag performance in the brewery. Quiris performs under the stage name Caressa Banana.
The performance was as much a celebration of Pride month as it was a celebration that events had returned. Quiris thought about friends in the LGBTQ community who struggled with their mental health over the past year and didn’t have places like drag shows to connect.
Sometimes Quiris doesn’t know how he made it through.
“If I had to go through another year of literally just being at my house and only talking to other people through a mask,” he said, “I wouldn’t survive.”
