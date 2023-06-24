Rain started pouring around 2:15 p.m. Saturday at this year's Pride celebration in Bend. Instead of leaving, people flocked to the nearest tent to find shelter with one another, a sentiment of the solidarity shown within the LGBTQ community as it celebrated on the campus of Central Oregon Community College.
This is the Queer Creatives Collective's first time organizing a Pride event, which is a celebration of LGBTQ voices and culture and support of LGBTQ rights.
Bubbles, bright colors and a sense of welcoming surrounded celebrants as they walked in. Although attendance thinned out due to the weather, organizers said it was a success at building the community through rain and shine.
"The fact there is another line to get back in (after the rain calmed), just shows that everyone is dedicated to the same thing, which is being here for community and uplifting the community." said RJ Quiris, founder of the Queer Creatives Collective. "It feels awesome."
A 3k "run, walk, frolic" kicked off the day with drag performances following afterward.
"Pride is for everyone," said Fertile Liza, a drag queen. "It's not just for queer people, allies can have a really fun time too. That's what it's all about ... All we're ever fighting for is just to be seen as an equal or as another person on the street."
Quiris said during his welcoming speech that over 70 vendors showed up to the event . From local artists, advocacy groups, to Bend's Methodist church, all had a a similar message: being loved for who you are and finding pride in your identity.
The collective wanted to have an emphasis on queer artists of color for this year's lineup of performers. According to Quiris, this is the first pride to highlight queer BIPOC artists.
"It's another marginalized community within the queer community." Quiris said. "it felt really important for us to do."
After a turbulent year following anti-LGBTQ legislation being passed around the country , the Bend community gathered and showed its support.
Even so, queer students can have a hard time finding acceptance within their schools. To show support, Kinsey Martin, executive director of policy, advocacy, and equity for Bend-La Pine Schools, helped put together a tent at Pride.
"LGBTQ students are not feeling super safe or supported at our schools and in our community," Martin said. "Whether it's experiencing higher rates of bullying or not seeing their identities in our curriculum, we are trying to work on those pieces."
Members of the Gay Straight Alliances within Bend-La Pine Schools researched LGBTQ icons along with LGBTQ flags and the meanings associated to them. With that information, they made a banner speaking on issues that are going on in the nation to help bring awareness of the climate they are raised in.
Storydwelling, an all-inclusive Methodist and Lutheran rooted congregation, was also there to support those who felt excluded or shamed for their identity. Erika Spaet, a pastor for Storydwelling, gave out "glitter blessings" to combat that.
"(Glitter blessings) are just the idea of telling everybody who is here that they are loved just the way you are," Spaet said.
Rosetta V. Antionette, an artist and drag queen, said that this Pride event has meant a lot for them in terms of feeling seen and welcomed.
"This year's been very difficult especially with a lot of hate crimes and homophobia and racism going on in Bend," Antionette said "So it means a lot that we can all be in a space and celebrate Pride together."
A fashion show on Sunday, also hosted by the Queer Creators Collective, will stretch out the celebrations throughout the weekend. Located at the Midtown Ballroom at 6 p.m., the show will features looks curated around the theme of being stranded on an island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.