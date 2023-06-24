Rain started pouring around 2:15 p.m. Saturday at this year's Pride celebration in Bend. Instead of leaving, people flocked to the nearest tent to find shelter with one another, a sentiment of the solidarity shown within the LGBTQ community as it celebrated on the campus of Central Oregon Community College. 

This is the Queer Creatives Collective's first time organizing a Pride event, which is a celebration of LGBTQ voices and culture and support of LGBTQ rights.

Pride 2023
Mariah Counts performs in the crowd during the Pride 2023 event on Saturday at Central Oregon Community College in Bend. 
Pride 2023
Maria Jackson performs during the Pride event on Saturday at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.  
Pride 2023
Pride attendees wear rainbow flags during the event on Saturday at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.  
