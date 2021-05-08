U.S. Forest Service staff will start prescribed burns Monday and Tuesday in the Deschutes National Forest adjacent to Bend and within the Phil’s Trail and Welcome Station area.
The burns will cover about 375 acres and be visible to residents in Bend and travelers along Century Drive. Ignitions are expected to occur between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
Smoke and residual burning will be visible in the area for up to a week. Subdivisions and neighborhoods on the west side of Bend can expect some nighttime and early morning smoke impacts after the burn, according to the Forest Service.
The area for the prescribed burns includes portions of Ticket to Ride, COD-Alt, COD-Paint It Black, and COD-Rock Stacker, which will be closed during fire operations.
Forest Service Road 4604 also will be closed along with several smaller Forest Service Roads. Signs will be installed to indicate closed roads and trails.
The public can find an interactive map of prescribed burns and air quality information online at, www.centraloregonfire.org/wildfire-smoke-air-quality-maps-2/. The public can also sign up for text alerts about prescribed fires and wildfires by texting COFIRE to 888-777.
