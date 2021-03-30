Deschutes National Forest personnel will start prescribed burns Tuesday about 5 miles west of Pine Mountain near Forest Road 25.
The prescribed burns will cover about 1,000 acres and occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, according to the national forest.
Smoke and burning debris will be visible in the area for up to a week after the burn. Residents near Pine Mountain may experience smoke in the mornings this week. The public is encouraged to close their windows at night.
Off-highway vehicle trails 10, 12 and 28 will be temporarily closed due to the burn.
The goal of the burns is to reintroduce fire into the landscape to improve wildlife habitat, and reduce the affect of future fires, according to the national forest.
