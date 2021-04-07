U.S. Forest Service staff plan to start two prescribed burns Thursday in the Deschutes National Forest.
The prescribed burns will take place about 6 miles west of Pine Mountain and 17 miles southeast of Bend near the junction of Forest roads 18 and 1825.
The burns will cover about 400 acres, according to the Forest Service. Ignitions of the fires are expected to occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, but could continue through Friday.
Smoke and residual burning will be visible in the area for up to a week. Residents near the Pine Mountain area may see smoke in the morning.
Off-highway vehicle trails 12 and 28 will be temporarily closed during the burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.