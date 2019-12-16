Residents in the Sisters area may encounter smoke from pile burning this week as fire managers work to clear slash piles in the Deschutes National Forest.

The piles were created by recent hazardous fuels reduction and forest restoration projects, according to a release from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service.

On Monday ignitions in several areas near Sisters created a visible plume of smoke, including areas south of Black Butte Ranch and south of Melvin Butte.

Weather permitting, the ignitions will continue this week through Thursday in similar areas near Sisters. No ignitions are planned for Friday or next week in the area. Updates on these prescribed burns can be found at www.centraloregonfire.org.

