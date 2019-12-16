Residents in the Sisters area may encounter smoke from pile burning this week as fire managers work to clear slash piles in the Deschutes National Forest.
The piles were created by recent hazardous fuels reduction and forest restoration projects, according to a release from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service.
On Monday ignitions in several areas near Sisters created a visible plume of smoke, including areas south of Black Butte Ranch and south of Melvin Butte.
Weather permitting, the ignitions will continue this week through Thursday in similar areas near Sisters. No ignitions are planned for Friday or next week in the area. Updates on these prescribed burns can be found at www.centraloregonfire.org.
— Bulletin staff report
(1) comment
This afternoon, looking south from Sisters, it appeared that an enormous fire was underway. The good news is these are planned, and supervised. Let's hope the breeze moves the smoke particles elsewhere, for our air quality sake.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.