Deschutes National Forest fuel specialists will be conducting a prescribed burn on national forest land about seven miles south of Sisters, near the Black Pine Spring Campground, starting Wednesday morning.
The workers will burn about 290 acres between Forest Road 16 and Forest Road 1620, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release. There will be traffic delays during the prescribed fires, and smoke will be visible to those living in the Sisters area, the release stated.
The prescribed burn is intended to eliminate fuel in ponderosa pine stands, so future wildfires are less intense and less likely to reach Sisters, the release stated.
Nearby residents should close their windows at night and drive slowly and with headlights on if there's smoke on nearby roadways.
