Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to prescribe burn up to 233 acres three miles southwest of Sunriver, immediately west of the Three Rivers neighborhoods and south of Ann’s Butte.
If conditions are favorable, Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District firefighters plan to ignite the 233 acres on Monday. Firefighters will continue with additional prescribed burn ignitions later in the week if conditions are favorable, according to a press release.
This prescribed burn is part of the Upper Deschutes River Wildland Urban Interface Fuels Reduction Project and Upper Deschutes River Community Wildfire Protection Plan. This is part of a multi-year project to protect the Upper Deschutes River Communities from catastrophic wildfire.
Numerous partners, including the Upper Deschutes River Communities, Project Wildfire, La Pine Rural Fire District, Bureau of Land Management-Prineville District, Deschutes County and Oregon Department of Forestry worked together ton this project.
Smoke will be visible from Sunriver, La Pine and the surrounding areas. Prescribed burns can protect homes from tragic wildfires.
Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.
