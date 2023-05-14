Quad and sawyer on fire line (copy)

A Forest Service crew member checks in with a contractor from Grayback Forestry as they monitor the fireline on the Starr 6 prescribed burn in 2022.

 File photo

Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to prescribe burn up to 233 acres three miles southwest of Sunriver, immediately west of the Three Rivers neighborhoods and south of Ann’s Butte.

If conditions are favorable, Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District firefighters plan to ignite the 233 acres on Monday. Firefighters will continue with additional prescribed burn ignitions later in the week if conditions are favorable, according to a press release.

