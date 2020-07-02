An uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide is being felt in Central Oregon as more patients are hospitalized and Deschutes County breaks records for total reported cases this week.
On Wednesday, St. Charles Health System had six patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the most it has had since April during the initial wave of the pandemic. That includes one person in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator, according to the health system.“We do share concerns that the virus is becoming more prevalent in our communities,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles chief physician executive. “We are seeing more people in our hospitals.”
On Tuesday, Deschutes County saw 10 new cases, its highest one-day count since the pandemic began, and the week of June 22 had the highest one-week increase in cases at 27, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Gov. Kate Brown this week extended the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency through at least Sept. 4 and announced a mandate for indoor mask use in light of a statewide upswing in positive test results.
Wednesday saw the largest one-day increase in cases in Oregon. Statewide, nearly 9,000 people have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, including 183 in Deschutes County, according to the OHA. More than half a million people have died globally, including 208 in Oregon. The state- and countywide uptick means people need to continue taking precautions like social distancing, wearing masks and using good hand hygiene, Absalon said.
“It’s really up to the members of our community to realize we’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.
Those precautions are proven to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus and slow the spread to levels where hospitals have enough capacity to take care of infected patients. Without those precautions, the virus could double in reach every few days, a St. Charles data scientist told The Bulletin last week.
Testing capacity is one area that officials say isn’t as high as they’d like. Absalson says that while they’ve done what they can to expand their local capacity, because of limited access to testing supplies St. Charles is still sending a large amount of tests to the University of Washington. That can delay the process of getting results back and heighten the risk of transmission while waiting.
Ventilators and stocks of personal protective equipment are both in adequate supply in St. Charles hospitals, according to Absalon, as the protective equipment supply chain has improved over time.
Even with more people in the hospital this week and an upswing in cases in the county, St. Charles is prepared to handle an increased number of patients. Overall hospital volume has returned to around normal levels after elective surgeries were largely put on hold earlier in the year.
Still, there’s no shortage of beds available for COVID-19 patients in the St. Charles system, and the hospitals are prepared to increase capacity by about 90 beds in a surge if needed.
While he’s confident the hospital system is prepared for the upswing, Absalon said it’s still critical for community members to keep up safe practices.
“We need to make sure everyone is doing their part,” he said.
