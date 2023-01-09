Mike McLane, the former Republican House leader from Powell Butte, was promoted Friday to the rank of full colonel in the Oregon Air National Guard.
McLane received the rank insignia of twin silver eagles to become a full colonel during an afternoon ceremony at the Major General George White Headquarters of the Oregon National Guard in Salem.
National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, the adjutant general of Oregon, presided and was assisted by McLane’s wife, Holly.
McLane currently serves as the state judge advocate during his part-time service in the National Guard. He previously served as an officer in the 41st Infantry “Sunset” Brigade of the Oregon Army National Guard, based at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas County.
While with the Oregon Air National Guard, he was earlier attached to the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Falls.
A native of Condon, in Gilliam County, McLane graduated from Condon High, has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural resource economics from Oregon State University, and a law degree degree from Lewis & Clark Law School. He clerked for Oregon Supreme Court Justice W. Michael Gillette.
McLane was elected to House District 55 in November 2010 and won reelection four times. He was the leader of the minority House Republicans until after the 2018 election, when Democrats took a three-fifths supermajority that allowed them to pass taxes and other financial legislation without Republican support. McLane stepped down from his leadership position at the time.
In 2019, McLane accepted an appointment by Gov. Kate Brown to serve as a circuit court judge in the 22nd District, which covers Crook and Jefferson counties.
He opted to leave the bench in 2021 and return to private practice with Lynch Murphy McLane, a Bend law firm where he is still practicing law.
In 2022, Republican wins pushed Democrats below the supermajority level for the first time in four years. House Republicans are again led by a Crook County lawmaker, Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville. McLane in the past has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Oregon attorney general and was touted prior to his departure from the Legislature as a possible U.S. Attorney appointee.
In additional to legal work, McLane co-founded a children’s book publishing company, which produced the “Flying Rhino Junior High” Saturday morning cartoon. McLane also co-authored “Wooden Teeth and Jelly Beans.”
