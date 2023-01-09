McLane

Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, the adjutant general of Oregon, presides over the promotion of Mike McLane to colonel. Also shown is McLane's wife, Holly.

 Submitted photo

Mike McLane, the former Republican House leader from Powell Butte, was promoted Friday to the rank of full colonel in the Oregon Air National Guard.

McLane received the rank insignia of twin silver eagles to become a full colonel during an afternoon ceremony at the Major General George White Headquarters of the Oregon National Guard in Salem.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.