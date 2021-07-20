The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Norvin Brockett, who was killed in the Korean War, were among those returned from Korea in 2018. In this Honolulu Star-Advertiser file photo, U.S. servicemen carry transfer cases off of a C-17 aircraft during an Honorable Carry Ceremony on Aug. 1, 2018 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor/Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The remains of an Army corporal from Powell Butte, who was reported missing in action in North Korea in 1950, are being sent to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the United States military cemetery.
A ceremony with full military honors will be held Wednesday for Norvin Brockett, according to Dick Tobiason, chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation.
Brockett’s remains were accounted for on Aug. 5, 2019, more than six decades after the U.S. Army declared him deceased in 1953.
Brockett was an 18-year-old soldier who was reported missing in action Dec. 6, 1950, when his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His remains were never found at the time and he was never reported as a prisoner of war.
Brockett’s remains were among 55 boxes returned from North Korea to the United States during a summit in July 2018. The boxes of remains were sent to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018. The remains were sent this week from Hawaii to Virginia.
Scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used DNA technology to successfully identify Brockett’s remains.
