The Ten Seventeen Project, a nonprofit organization that donates meat from its ranch in Powell Butte, has supplied Central Oregon food pantries with enough beef to help feed the increasing number of people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the organization increased its donations by 200%. From April to June, it donated more than 19,500 pounds of beef to about 40 food pantries, shelters and churches in Prineville, La Pine, Redmond, Madras and Sisters.
Jordan Weaver, founder and executive director of the Ten Seventeen Project, said he credits his team for being proactive and scheduling extra time with a U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified butcher, which is required to donate meat.
The organization was able to increase the amount of butchered cattle from six to 16 a month from April to June.
“I think we all saw this was about to get really bad,” Weaver said. “We said we need to get proactive and get the butcher dates booked right now.”
Through the summer, the organization has continued to donate at least 10 cattle a month. It recently reached a milestone of donating 114,000 pounds, or 57 tons, of beef since the organization formed in 2014. That is enough beef to feed 450,000 people.
Weaver said the organization started with nine cows on several different properties. It has since grown to about 200 cows on 56 acres in Powell Butte.
The organization raises its own herd on the Powell Butte property and raises its own revenue through leasing and selling cows for team roping and rodeo events, before they are butchered.
Each cow is a Corriente breed, which is leaner and well-suited for rodeo events, Weaver said.
Food pantries put in requests each month for either a half or whole cow, which is 150 to 300 pounds worth of beef. The pantries pay 70 cents per pound, which covers the packaging cost.
Don DeLand, food service manager at the Redmond St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, said he can’t find beef that affordable anywhere else. The only meat the Redmond pantry receives from the Oregon Food Bank is usually chicken and pork, but not beef, DeLand said.
“It’s a great service for all of us nonprofit food pantries,” he said. “It gives us a good volume of ground beef at a low cost.”
Having hundreds of pounds of beef each month has been a boost for the pantry through the pandemic, DeLand said.
From February to April, monthly meals served at the pantry increased by more than 6,000. February saw 20,265 meals served, and 26,385 were served in April, according to DeLand.
DeLand said he is also impressed with the quality of beef from the Ten Seventeen Project. Most ground beef found in grocery stores does not include the prime cuts from the cow. But the entire cow is used in the donated ground beef.
“This is a really good hamburger,” DeLand said. “That’s because it’s the whole steer.”
For Weaver, he is proud to provide beef for such a range of pantries, shelters and churches.
“I look at our project like a supplier to the real heroes who are feeding those in need,” Weaver said.
Weaver is humbled by how many people have been fed through his organization. Each pound of beef is feeding someone in need, no matter their background or beliefs, he said.
“It is as all inclusive as it can get,” Weaver said. “If you need help, we want to provide it.”
