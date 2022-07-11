Details: Powder House Ski & Patio is expanding its current building and overall operations to include a year-round patio with 12 food carts.
The project will be completed in two phases, the first of which will involve a 4,425-square-foot addition to the existing building on SW Century Drive in Bend. This will make room for the shop to expand its line to backcountry and cross country ski gear.
It will also allow the service and rental shop to grow to triple its current size, according to Todd McGee, owner of Powder House. The first phase is expected to be completed by September.
The second phase of the project involves the construction of a new three-story building for a tap house and outdoor space for 12 food carts. The tap house will feature 40 taps for beer and cider and the food trucks will include a variety of cuisines such as Mexican, Hawaiian, sushi, pizza, burgers and seafood.
”We get a lot of people looking for breakfast,” said McGee, noting that most of his customers stop by the shop on their way to go skiing or to a lake.
The new design will also include heated benches, 10 fireplaces, 10 flat-screen TVs, a dog area and space for games, such as corn hole and ladder ball.
”And we’re going to have a stage out there,” said McGee.
McGee hopes to begin construction on the second phase in about a year. He has owned Powder House for 20 years in partnership with his wife, Shanda McGee. The shop has been in his family for over 40 years.
“When I bought the store 20 years ago, we had seven employees. We have 31 now and we’ve completely outgrown the space,” said McGee.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
