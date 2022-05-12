poverty
Redmond residents are invited to participate in Poverty Simulation on May 20, an event designed to show the general community the realities of poverty.

The event, which is being hosted by the nonprofit organization Rogue Retreat, will simulate how difficult everyday tasks and responsibilities are when living under the poverty line, according to the event's description.

Participants will attempt to accomplish tasks by visiting tables around a room represented by service providers, government agencies and others with lived experience, according to Jim Cook, a Redmond homeless advocate.

"This simulation dramatically demonstrates how much time and energy many families have to give to survive from day to day," according to the event description. "It quickly dispels the myth that people would do fine if they would only go out and get a job!"

The event will be held at Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The event is free and lunch will be provided. To volunteer or participate, people can visit the Poverty Simulation Eventbrite page or contact Oasis Village, a group of people trying to start a managed tiny home village in Redmond, at info@oasisvillageor.org.

Reporter: 541-633-2160, bvisser@bendbulletin.com

Brenna Visser has been a government reporter in Bend since 2019. When not busy reporting, you can find her hiking with her dog or systematically trying all of Bend's breweries.

