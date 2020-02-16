A man captured in rural Jackson County last week by the multistate law enforcement task force faces new charges accusing him of possessing large quantities of unlicensed marijuana, as well as discharging a firearm inside a tent.
Robert Phillip Tallman, 33, of Prospect, was charged late last week in Jackson County Circuit Court on added felony marijuana and weapons charges stemming from about 140 pounds of “usable marijuana” seized after his arrest , according to documents filed by Jackson County sheriff’s deputies in two cases involving Tallman.
Tallman was originally arrested Tuesday on a string of felony charges and parole violation warrants naming him as a suspect in multiple Shady Cove area burglaries and police chases, according to an earlier news report.
Court documents show that Jackson County sheriff’s deputies had been investigating Tallman for more than a month prior to the arrest that drew from the assistance of Jackson County’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, along with resources from state and federal agencies as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders task force.
The day of Tallman’s arrest Tuesday, a Jackson County sheriff’s detective and a U.S. marshal conducting surveillance on Tallman allegedly witnessed Tallman enter a tent with a handgun in the 100 block of Butte Falls Highway and open fire.
The documents indicate the gunshot may have been related to an incident of domestic violence.
When law enforcement tried to make contact with Tallman, police say he fled and hid the firearm inside a Ford F-250 flatbed truck on the property. Tallman was captured in less than 15 minutes.
Search warrants served on the truck, Tallman’s tent and a trailer yielded “approximately 140 pounds of usable marijuana,” according to an affidavit.
