How pedestrian, bicycle and car-centered improvements should be balanced is creating a divide on a subcommittee tasked with prioritizing projects for a potential Bend transportation bond this May.

On Wednesday, the transportation bond council subcommittee will talk to the City Council about the work they have done to narrow down a list of more than $360 million in potential projects that were recommended by a citizen committee this year.

The City Council asked to test two bond package options — one that totals between $150 and $175 million and one that totals about $250 million — with Bend voters in a phone survey this month. The City Council would then review the results and make a decision in January about whether to put a bond on the May ballot.

But the process is hitting a speed bump as philosophical differences are highlighted within the subcommittee. Half of the members are advocating for more money to go toward more pedestrian, bicycle and transit facilities. The other half argues what people really want to see is solutions to traffic congestion, and that having too many projects focused on walking, biking and transit will drive away votes.

“I’m thinking purely politically,” said Karna Gustafson, a member of the subcommittee.

The subcommittee will present to the City Council one bond option for $172 million. About 30% of the projects would be focused around enhancing neighborhood safety, while the majority would be aimed at fixing traffic flow.

But the subcommittee is still divided over the second option, which at this point is sitting around $260 million.

“There is agreement on the concept of combining these funds and addressing issues on local roads,” City Manager Eric King said in an email. “There’s just disagreement on what the amount should be included in the bond.”

Some of the sticking points include about $24 million for citywide pedestrian and bicycle system, $1.8 million for protected bike lanes on Olney Avenue, and between $7 million and $11.5 million for infrastructure that would support public transit.

“I would give (the) $250 million (plan) a zero the way it is balanced now,” Gustafson said on Tuesday, meaning that she wouldn’t vote for the bond package as is.

The disagreement lies in a difference in opinion about whether creating more bike and walking options addresses traffic congestion — something Bend voters said was their top concern in a survey done this spring.

City Councilor Bill Moseley, who is a member of the subcommittee, said he knows a certain number of pedestrian safety projects need to be in the bond for it to be successful.

But doing projects that improve traffic flow can make neighborhoods feel safer, where projects focused specifically on pedestrian and bicyclist safety don’t do anything to address traffic issues, he said.

“Whenever you do a congestion relief project, you are always going to do a complete corridor, which includes sidewalks,” Moseley said on Tuesday. “Explaining (that) might help council get to a more realistic vision of where the dollars are going to fall.”

But subcommittee members Mike Riley and Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell argue thinking of pedestrian safety and traffic congestion is a false dichotomy. Public opinion surveys show residents are concerned about feeling safe — both as a driver and as someone walking or biking through town.

Not investing in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure would be ignoring what the city has heard so far, she said.

“What we have is 70% focused specifically for cars, and 30% that’s more of a mix,” Goodman-Campbell said Monday. “I don’t think we have any polling that says ‘We won’t vote for this if there is a certain amount of improvements for bikes and pedestrians.’”

For Moseley, the solution to supporting some bicycle and pedestrian improvements is in establishing a separate, steady stream of funding for continual maintenance.

But Goodman-Campbell argued that promising vague solutions won’t be enough.

“It’s not going to give the assurance people need to hear,” Goodman-Campbell said. “To get this thing to pass … we’re going to need some key groups to support it, and you’re not going to get it from promising things in the future.”