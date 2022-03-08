The developer behind the proposed Thornburgh Resort near Eagle Crest is seeking to buy 400 acres of adjacent state land, but Central Oregon LandWatch and others are hoping the state won’t sell.
Since 2005, about 400 acres of land that sits between Redmond and Sisters has been leased by Kameron Delashmutt, the developer behind the future destination resort. Delashmutt owns much of the land around these 400 acres, as well.
The Department of State Lands is considering whether to directly sell him the land. But the land use advocacy group Central Oregon LandWatch wants the state to hold onto the land.
“During a time when land is being voraciously gobbled up, being able to hold onto places we prize is important for the ethos of Central Oregon,” said Ben Gordon, the executive director of Central Oregon LandWatch.
The proposed destination resort has long been controversial, and has faced dozens of legal appeals and challenges. It is considered to be one of the most litigated projects in Deschutes County history.
General objections to the project include its impact to natural resources. In particular, many object to how the destination resort could affect access to trails in the Cline Buttes Recreation Area, and the resort's water use.
More than 800 people, organizations and businesses have signed a letter stating they are against the potential land sale, Gordon said.
That many signatures tells Gordon that people in Central Oregon are genuinely concerned.
“The question about ensuring our sustainable water future is on people’s minds,” Gordon said.
Because of these concerns, some have called for the state to put the land up for public auction, rather than doing a direct sale to the developer, or keeping the land in public hands all together.
While a public auction is an option, this process all began because the developer requested a direct land sale, said Liane O’Neill, the communications officer for the Department of State Lands.
The goal of the department is to raise funds for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools in Oregon, O’Neill said.
The department is currently taking public feedback about the potential sale, though O’Neill said the Department of State Lands does not make decisions about whether a project like Thornburgh Resort can move forward. That is the jurisdiction of Deschutes County.
“Public feedback does have importance and is absolutely considered in this process,” O’Neill said.
Delashmutt, the developer, argues the Central Oregon LandWatch campaign against the land sale is based in fear rather than fact.
Delashmutt said he would move forward with the destination resort whether the land was owned or leased. Many segments of the resort have already been approved by Deschutes County, though many are also still under appeal.
“All they are doing is diminishing returns to the Common School Fund,” Delashmutt said in reference to people protesting the sale.
As for trail access, Delashmutt said he is an avid mountain biker himself and loves the trails, which is why he is working with the Bureau of Land Management to build or maintain $350,000 worth of trails in the area.
Delashmutt also says he has more than enough water to run the resort, but that stewardship of natural resources is also important to him.
“This property has been in my family since 1953,” he said. “It’s not that I’m some nameless faceless guy who flew in on their private jet and thought about doing this.”
But for some, like Dirk Van Howeling, a 42-year resident of Tumalo, the concerns feel personal.
Van Howeling’s well, along with many of the wells of his neighbors, have gone dry. His concern is how a resort will affect the amount of drinking water available in the area as Central Oregon continues through an extended drought.
“I realize there’s probably not a whole lot a citizen can do here,” Van Howeling told The Bulletin. “But I think asking the state to listen to the community who lives around Thornburgh instead of listening to Thornburgh would be appropriate in this case.
“Maybe 15 years ago it was a good idea,” Van Howeling continued, “but not anymore.”
The Department of State Lands has scheduled a virtual public meeting on the potential land at 6 p.m. March 10. Those wanting to participate can find information about the meeting at Department of State Lands website under land sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.