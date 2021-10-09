If you are praying or just passing by the Our Lady of Sorrows on Woodstock Boulevard in Portland early next year, you will be standing in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District.
You’ll also be in the 3rd District if you are buying a Slurpee or Lotto ticket at the 7-Eleven catty-corner across 52nd Avenue from the Roman Catholic church.
But cross either street to go over to the Ate-Oh-Ate Grill for a Kalua Pig Sandwich or Teriyaki Tofu and you are in the 5th Congressional District.
The restaurant cooking “good grinds” with a name that is a play on the 808 area code in Hawaii is the starting point of Oregon’s most topographically unique new congressional district.
From Woodstock, the district sweeps south through suburbs of Clackamas County, skirts Salem, grabs Albany and curves just feet from central Corvallis before heading east to the Santiam Pass.
Near Black Butte Ranch, it burst out of the east side of the Cascades, slicing off most of Redmond and Bend — sometimes darting west to push one side of a street into the 2nd Congressional District.
It ends its southward march with an Etch A Sketch pattern in Sunriver before making a hard western turn before hitting a dead-end near Waldo Lake.
Democrats who drew the maps that passed the Legislature on mostly party-line votes Sept. 27 say U.S. Highway 20 meets the state standard of drawing districts linked by transportation routes.
The new district ensures that the increasingly Democratic Bend area is not left isolated amid the vast Republican-leaning 2nd Congressional District where it is now.
Republicans see two population blobs with a bottleneck at 4,817 feet in the Cascades. The route gets snow from early fall to late spring. Some refer to it as “the Santiam Pass seat.”
“You have the largest geographical barrier in our state dividing a district that is united only because of political desire,” said Cheri Helt, a former Republican state representative who lives in Bend. “When I was elected, the first thing my husband did was go out to get me new snow tires, a satellite phone and an avalanche beacon.”
The district’s borders are flawed, Helt said in an interview Friday. But ... she may also run for the seat herself.
Helt is hardly alone. Former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer announced she would run even before the new district boundaries were drawn. A Republican, she says she has raised $250,000 for the campaign through Sept. 1.
Democrats are also considering a bid.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, of Terrebonne, said she is likely to make a run for the seat. She lost a 2018 bid for Congress and a 2020 primary for secretary of state. But both times she won Deschutes County, which makes up about a third of the over 700,000 people who live in the new district.
“I haven’t made a final decision, but I’m very seriously considering it,” McLeod-Skinner said Friday.
Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba registered a political action committee with the Federal Election Commission. The most recent report shows he has $10,000 on hand.
While the design of the district is unique, it’s officially the current seat of U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby.
But the district he has now and the one he will inherit in 2022 are very different. Much of his current constituency is in the new 6th Congressional District, Oregon’s reward for 10% population growth over the past decade.
The U.S. Constitution does not require House members to live in their district — just in their state.
Molly Prescott, Schrader’s communications director, was succinct with a two-part response to a query on the congressman’s plans for 2022.
“His home is in Canby, which remains in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District,” Prescott said. “While I can confirm Rep. Schrader is running for Congress again, I have no further announcements at this time.”
If Schrader decides to run for the 5th District seat, he’ll likely face a primary challenge from progressives in the Democratic Party.
The state’s most moderate Democrat, Schrader was not endorsed by the AFL-CIO in the 2020 election. Most recently, he has been heavily criticized within his own party for siding with Republicans to kill a plan backed by President Joe Biden to control prescription drug prices.
It’s a record that has some Democrats saying Schrader needs to be replaced.
“Normally I wouldn’t consider challenging an incumbent Democrat,” said McLeod-Skinner. “However, with Kurt Schrader, I don’t have to make much of an argument to persuade a lot of people. There are Democrats across the state who are frustrated with him.”
The same thing that could be Schrader’s downfall is also a concern for McLeod-Skinner and Helt — being seen as too centrist in a political world that is increasingly pushing left and right.
Both are moderates in their party, and the closed primary tends to bring out the most activist voters with a long list of litmus tests. The majority of voters in the district live on the western side of the Cascades.
“You would hope the candidates are the best choices, not who is wearing the brightest-colored team jersey,” Helt said.
Helt and McLeod-Skinner both said that whomever their parties nominate, it should be someone from Central Oregon.
“I think there is a real hunger for Central Oregonians to feel a sense of presence and representation,” McLeod-Skinner said. “It’s a chance for a candidate with a different view of the state.”
Democrats and Republicans have time to ponder a run for the seat. Some are waiting until the district maps get beyond possible legal challenges filed with the Oregon Supreme Court. In addition to some potential candidates saying they may get in, others are adamantly saying they are out.
“I’m not interested,” said state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany. “Congress is in session in July. I farm first and foremost.”
She will likely run for the Oregon House again in 2022.
Even more succinct is Knute Buehler, the former Republican state representative from Bend who lost the 2018 race for governor and a 2020 primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat won by Republican Cliff Bentz.
Asked if he was in or out on running for the realigned congressional seat, Buehler said: “Out.”
“Both political parties have lost their minds and are more interested in scoring points than producing wins for the American people,” he said.
