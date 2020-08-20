Warm Springs residents can once again safely drink water from the tap after officials there lifted a boil water notice that had been in place since June 25.
Following several days of testing, the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that the piped water at Warm Springs is safe to drink, according to a statement from Travis Wells, the Warm Springs utility manager.
“Normal consumption of potable water can resume,” said Wells.
The Warm Indian Springs Reservation has endured multiple breakdowns in its water system in recent years, forcing residents to periodically boil water or collect clean water from a central distribution station.
Danny Martinez, the reservation’s emergency manager, said residents are relieved that they can once again turn on their taps and get clean water.
“We haven’t done it for so long. It’s cool that folks can consume water, it’s kind of strange,” said Martinez.
The most recent eight-week notice to boil water was particularly challenging given a stay-home order issued by the tribal government last month to combat the spread of COVID-19. A spell of hot weather with temperatures soaring over 100 degrees Fahrenheit added to the discomfort.
The stay-home order was lifted last week for the general population. Members of the Warm Springs Tribal Council and others who were with council members at a meeting earlier this week remain under quarantine for an additional two weeks due to possible spread from a meeting attendee.
The water crisis is the result of a neglected water system that saw little maintenance since it was installed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs more than 40 years ago. Pressure problems and broken pipes have made the water unsafe to drink. Many residents have also avoided bathing in the water.
Last year Warm Sorings endured at least five boil water notices, including one that lasted over two months.
Martinez said the water distribution center will stay open for now to assist residents who have dry wells. Some residents living near the now-closed Kah-Nee-Ta Resort are still having distribution problems and may also need bottled water.
“We are still providing water, but not the 4,000 to 5,000 (gallons) we were dispensing a day,” said Martinez.
Martinez said residents are being asked to be conservative with their water consumption as fire crews need water resources to remain available at they fight three active wildfires on the reservation.
The most recent repairs occurred at a section of the water pipe network where the mainline crosses the Shitike Creek. Additional repairs are expected to occur in the coming months, following the issuance of $4.2 million to Warm Springs by the state’s Emergency Board.
More funds could become available through the Western Water Infrastructure Act, legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The act would open the door to tribes that need funding to repair broken or outdated water infrastructure systems. The act was passed by the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in July, but awaits a House and Senate vote.
