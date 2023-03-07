Deschutes County landfill
Truckloads of trash are unloaded at Knott Landfill in 2019.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Deschutes County has narrowed its list of possible locations for a new landfill to six sites — most of which are located in the remote southeast corner of the county.

Knott Landfill, the current dump just outside Bend's southeast border,  will be full by 2029. Officials hope to have a new landfill location selected by spring 2024.

