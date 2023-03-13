(copy)

The 6th green at Tetherow Golf Club, seen in 2014. Tetherow is one of a handful of destination resorts in Deschutes County. 

 Bulletin file

A public hearing about changes to Deschutes County’s destination resort rules evoked some controversy, partially to do with the proposed rule changes, and partially due to one commissioner’s potential conflicts of interest.

The county’s planning commission, a citizen advisory committee that makes recommendations to the Deschutes County Commission, is in the process of weighing whether to change rules in the county code that would limit new destination resorts within 24 air miles of Bend.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.