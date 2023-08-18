stcs (copy)
Buy Now

The main entrance of St. Charles Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file

Phones have rung steadily at medical and insurance offices after St. Charles Health System announced it may drop four Medicare Advantage programs, a decision that could come as early as this fall. 

Early Tuesday morning, Henrik Jahn, president of InsureBend, a Bend insurance agency, emailed his clients to explain the ramifications of the health system's announcement. If the hospital opts to not accept patients on the four Medicare Advantage plans, many will have no choice but to cross the Cascades to find care, Jahn said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.