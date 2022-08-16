sweep2
Buy Now

City contractors with Central Oregon Biosolutions gather personal items while dismantling a homeless camp on NE Second Street in Bend on March 14.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file

City of Bend policy goals clashed with community members' equity concerns at the first of two open houses Tuesday about the city's proposed unsanctioned camping code, which could limit homeless camping on city land and public rights of way.

With more than 60 members of the public in attendance — both virtual and in-person — concerns and questions ranged from definitions of basic terms like "established campsites" to how the proposed code will be enforced and if poverty will end up being unduly penalized. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.