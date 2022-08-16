City of Bend policy goals clashed with community members' equity concerns at the first of two open houses Tuesday about the city's proposed unsanctioned camping code, which could limit homeless camping on city land and public rights of way.
With more than 60 members of the public in attendance — both virtual and in-person — concerns and questions ranged from definitions of basic terms like "established campsites" to how the proposed code will be enforced and if poverty will end up being unduly penalized.
"This project is not intended to end homelessness. It's not really intended to end all camping in the city, but it is intended to get a handle on how, when and where it happens," said Assistant City Attorney Ian Leitheiser, one of the panelists at the open house.
Other panelists included Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell, Councilor Megan Perkins, City Manager Eric King, City Attorney Mary Winters and Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.
The proposed unsanctioned camping code has been the topic of discussion at City Council meetings for months, but Tuesday's open house was the first time the city opened discussion to the public. The second open house is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Bend Municipal Court, 555 NE 15th St.
Earlier this month, councilors discussed the potential to restrict camping near waterways, in residential areas and within several hundred feet of schools or parks under the proposed code. They also proposed limiting camping to only outside of daylight hours. Other than when and where camping would be allowed, the City Council plans to discuss how camping could occur in work a session Wednesday.
The proposed code would only allow the city to restrict homeless campers if shelter beds are available, as outlined by law. It could regulate where, when and how someone could camp on city property. Places like parks and schools are not under the jurisdiction of the city, but the areas around them often are.
"I think it's important to clarify that the outright ban on camping cannot and would not be enforced until there are beds," Goodman-Campbell said at the open house.
According to a report from the city of Bend from July, the city has 310 shelter beds.
The Homeless Leadership Coalition, a local community organization, said 1,286 adults and children are homeless on a given night in Deschutes County, according to their annual point in time count. The coalition reported the county has seen a 17% increase in homelessness since 2021.
Over 15 participants asked questions and offered comments at the open house. Several were concerned with how the proposed code would be enforced, and many wanted to know how the code would impact their neighborhoods.
Goodman-Campbell said that addressing homelessness isn't a realm in which the city often operates. She said the council's responsibility is limited to regulating the public rights of way, and people in the community, both unhoused and housed, have expressed their desire for "clear expectation around what is appropriate use of this public right of way."
Commenter Joanne Mina, a member of the Human Rights and Equity Commission and a community organizer with the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice, pushed back and said, "There is no way the city can regulate what is 'appropriate' as far as existing. People need shelter. Period."
Mina said in an interview that it's important that government doesn't dictate how people should exist. She said that it's impossible to "detangle ourselves from poverty," and people need stability and consistency, especially when it comes to housing.
"Shelter is a human right," Mina said.
