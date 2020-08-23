Portland Police repeatedly blocked a march to an East Portland police building late Saturday before officers ultimately used force to break up the crowd. Police said they decided to advance after people in the group shot paintballs and threw objects at the building.
The immediate response by officers — to block the path of what had been a nonviolent march — contrasted with police actions hours earlier downtown. The police bureau faced criticism from elected officials and others after failing to break up sometimes-violent clashes between right-wing police supporters and counterprotesters Saturday afternoon. Similar types of events have attracted heavy policing since they started years ago.
Portland Police made repeated announcements to stop but never moved in. The bureau acknowledged in a press release that the duel demonstrations met the definition of a riot. But police said they decided did not to proclaim one in part because only 30 officers were on hand to respond to the crowd.
That was not the case later Saturday during a nightly demonstration that typically draws out police. More than a dozen officers quickly blocked marchers from crossing two Interstate 84 overpasses. Marchers had planned to go to a police building on E. Burnside Street. Officers declared a riot for the third time in four nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.