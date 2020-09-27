Officers made an unspecified number of arrests in downtown Portland late Saturday night after they say individuals in a crowd of several hundred protesters threw rocks and shot ball bearings at them, then refused to leave the area after an “unlawful assembly” was declared.
Police also were heavily criticized on social media for pushing a news media photographer to ground, as he was trying to document them after they tackled and were detaining a person on the sidewalk. An officer can be seen on video grabbing John Rudoff, a freelance photographer who has shot photos for various media organizations, and throwing him to the ground. Rudoff, who was wearing a helmet with “PRESS” stickers affixed to it, can be seen laying on the sidewalk looking stunned as people ask if he’s OK. On Sunday, Rudoff told The Oregonian: “I really am physically OK but am quite annoyed.”
Rudoff is one of the plaintiffs who had sued the city in federal court, winning a preliminary injunction that made journalists exempt from Portland police orders to disperse when unlawful assemblies or riots are declared yet required journalists to remain to the side and not get in between police and protesters.
It’s unclear what if any impact Gov. Kate Brown’s order putting Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in charge of law enforcement operations in the city on Saturday had on the federal judge’s injunction.
Oregon Public Broadcasting editor Anna Griffin also said an OPB reporter “was subject to violence at the hands of law enforcement” at Saturday night’s protest.
Portland Police, Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond Sunday to requests for comment about the incidents. From the videos, it’s unclear which agencies the officers involved are from.
Hundreds of people had gathered at demonstrations in the downtown area when the unlawful assembly was announced just before midnight. The crowd had largely dispersed by early Sunday morning, police said.
The unrest came just hours after a right-wing rally and counterprotesters largely dispersed without serious violence Saturday afternoon. But police were investigating an assault after one person who was documenting the event was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face.
Separately, police said a criminal citation was issued after officials confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields from a pickup that was initially stopped for having obscured license plates as it left the rally.
Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese praised the minimal violence in a joint statement late Saturday. “On Saturday, Oregonians denounced hate, racism and violence,” Reese stated, adding that, “(our) Unified Command was able to help keep the peace.”
(1) comment
Media is not exempt once unlawful assembly (read: riot) is announced. There is no "Free Pass" at that point. If you're gonna take your pics then be prepared to take your licks.
Frankly, I'd like to see PPB simply walk off the job (which by contract and by ethical and moral reasons they won't do). The mob would have a heyday in Portland like never seen before - and those citizens who live/work in the downtown area would sue the City and Brown into bankruptcy.
Plus, then the National Guard WOULD be deployed by either Imbecile Kate or by the Feds under Title 10 - and that would be the end of the insanity of Ted Wheeler and Katie Brown.
Too many good cops paying too high a price for Brown/Wheeler's political agendas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.