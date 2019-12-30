Police Chief Danielle Outlaw has accepted a job to become Philadelphia’s police commissioner after only two years and two months leading Portland’s 1,000-member force during a time of mass protests and community mistrust.

Outlaw, 43, told Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday that she was leaving and asked to stay through Jan. 1 but got turned down.

Deputy Chief Jami Resch, who has been with the Portland Police Bureau for 20 years, will become the city’s new chief.

Outlaw will run a much larger metropolitan department in Philadelphia — the fourth biggest in the country with 6,500 sworn members and 800 civilian members — that has been rocked by scandals in the past year. They included a sexual harassment lawsuit that led to the abrupt resignation of former Commissioner Richard Ross.

Outside observers had long suspected that Outlaw, who rose quickly through the ranks of Oakland’s Police Department before arriving in Portland, would use the job here as a stepping stone to a bigger-city department.

She was selected in October 2017 as the first African American woman to lead the Portland Police Bureau after a national search and made $240,926.40 by the time she left. She also will be the first black woman to lead the Philadelphia department and will make $285,00.

Wheeler on Monday congratulated Outlaw for “landing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" in Philadelphia and thanked her for her work in Portland, where he said "she helped make a positive difference.”

“She came to Portland exceedingly qualified for the position of police chief, and leaves more prepared than ever for her new position in Philadelphia," Wheeler said in a joint statement issued with Outlaw.

Outlaw said she was grateful to Wheeler for his support.

"For police chiefs, I don’t think there is ever an ideal time to transition on to our next role in life,” she said in the statement. “However, I am making this transition on good terms, knowing the Bureau will be left in the hands of a strong leadership team.”

Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he learned Monday morning that Outlaw was to be introduced as Philadelphia’s new commissioner. “You’re getting a damn good chief,” Turner said. "We hate to lose her.”

Outlaw has been active in many national policing organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Police Executive Research Forum and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. While Portland’s chief, she continued to network and travel to attend the groups’ national conferences, often taking some of her command staff along.

Her tenure in Portland had been a rocky one. An outsider from Oakland, she struggled to gain acceptance and support within the Police Bureau, within City Hall and in the community.

Tasked by the mayor to build trust between police and a skeptical and outspoken community, she said in an interview in fall that she was still working on that goal.

The chief and the bureau also struggled with how to respond to major protests, continued police shootings of people in mental health crisis and a serious staffing shortage. She also had to work to gain support among City Council members.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a frequent critic of police tactics and bureaucracy, said Outlaw’s job “was not an easy one.”

“As an outsider, being asked to change the culture of the Portland Police Bureau required a herculean effort, as well as a support team which I fear she never found,” Hardesty said in a statement.

“While I appreciate the work done by Chief Outlaw, the fact remains that chiefs will come and go — but it is the culture they leave behind that matters most to our community,” she said. “There is still much work to be done to make PPB the organization we need it to be.”

A few months ago, Outlaw said she was most pleased that the city-hired team of overseers examining the 2014 Justice Department settlement with the city over recently found the Police Bureau in “substantial compliance’’ with the agreement’s provisions.

The settlement followed a federal investigation that found Portland officers had a pattern of using excessive force against people with mental illness. It required changes to police use-of-force policies, training and oversight. A judge still needs to agree with the city overseers and community members have voiced concerns.

“I think it’s a huge achievement for our organization and our members here to show the work that’s been done since the inception of the agreement in a short period of time,’’ Outlaw said.

Yet members of a community group formed to oversee the reforms have been skeptical of the compliance finding, pointing to police officers’ continued use of deadly force against people with mental illness. At least three of five people killed by police this year were suffering a mental health crisis.

After police shootings, Outlaw often has voiced dismay that by the time people in crisis encounter police, they often have fallen through the gaps of an underfunded mental health care system.

“It becomes extremely frustrating when we know that by the time we’re called to the scene, many, many systems have already failed them, two, three, four times over, and we get the headline obviously because the ultimate happened,’’ she told The Oregonian in October.

“But no one is questioning in the same manner we get questioned (about) what happened before this happened. Who failed this person? Why didn’t they get the services that they need? How do we even get called in the first place? Where is the same level of accountability?’’

In another high-profile controversy, members of the Police Bureau were dismayed and discouraged when the mayor and some city commissioners immediately blasted friendly text messages made public between a police lieutenant who served as a crowd control liaison and Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, before an investigation got underway. An investigation by the city’s Independent Police Review division ultimately found the lieutenant, Jeff Niiya, was doing his job by communicating with the right-wing group organizer, but the bureau adopted more stringent standards for such communications.

After many protests dissolved into violence, Outlaw called for an anti-mask law for protesters and changes in state law that would allow police to video-record demonstrations from start to finish. But she received little support from the city’s elected commissioners or mayor for either. She said that she’d also still like to see a pilot project for body cameras get council approval. That hasn’t happened yet.

Under Outlaw, the Police Bureau lowered its hiring standards to try to attract more applicants to fill the growing number of vacancies in an authorized force of 1,001. As of October, the bureau had 110 sworn officer vacancies, leaving it scrambling to fill patrol shifts each day.

Police supervisors are considering refiguring patrol shifts early next year to better align officers to hours when emergency calls are more frequent. Lowering the educational standard for new officers, the chief said in October, has resulted in an increase in applications this year – 965 eligible candidates so far this year compared to 809 last year.

Outlaw also pushed the city to add a deputy chief to her command staff and worked to focus enforcement based on crime data, having precinct commanders set priorities each quarter dictated by problems in their districts.

With a deputy chief, Outlaw sought to leave her second-in-command with running day-to-day operations while she sought to control strategic policy and improve relations outside the bureau.

Resch, 45, is well regarded and provides “internal continuity we must have to keep moving in a positive direction,” the mayor said. Resch’s current salary is $185,556.80.

Wheeler said he considered “all the options” for the next chief and settled on Resch, who has worked her way up the ranks from officer.

Resch has worked as a neighborhood response team officer, tactical operations crime analyst and on the bureau’s gun task force. She’s managed the Portland Police Honor Guard and served as a critical incident commander. In October 2016, she was promoted to captain and assigned to the North Precinct.

According to her biography on the police website, she’s been active in the bureau’s Muslim Council, Slavic Advisory Council and Refugee Integration Program. She has been a volunteer with Camp Rosenbaum, Shop with a Cop and served as a mentor for the Zman Scholarship Foundation.

“She has my complete trust and a thorough understanding of my agenda,” Wheeler said. “She is the right person at the right time for the job."