Portland area faces years-long stretch of road projects

Traffic seen on Broadway in Portland in 2017.

 123RF

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in North Portland early Monday evening, increasing the number of pedestrians who have died in crashes on Portland street in recent years to a record-high 31 in 2022.

The Monday death increased the total number of traffic fatalities to 66, just one short of the recent record-high 67 in one year. Both records were set in 2021.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.