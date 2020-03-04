An era has passed.
The Oregon Theater on SE Division Street appears to have closed. The business’ phone service has been cut off and its Twitter account deleted.
Willamette Week, which first reported the shutdown, called it “Portland’s last porno house.”
The Rose City was once known as “the pornography capital of the West Coast.” That was in the 1970s, when the Oregon Theater, built in 1925, relaunched as a porn palace, joining at least a dozen other such venues in the city.
The garish marquees of these theaters -- and the foot traffic they engendered -- actually gave Portland some much-needed life at the time. The city’s business district in particular was struggling, so much so that The New York Times lamented its “scattered, bomb-site look of downtown parking lots made by demolishing older buildings that pay less than metered asphalt.”
The police tried to keep a lid on Portland’s porn theaters through drug-and-prostitution busts, and zoning restrictions eventually cut into where adult businesses could be located. But it was no use: In 1987, the Oregon Supreme Court came down on the side of smut, ruling that in Oregon “any person can write, print, read, say, show or sell anything to a consenting adult even though that expression may be generally or universally ‘obscene.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.