Zenith Energy

Trains at Zenith Energy terminal in Northwest Portland. 

 Mark Graves/Oregonian

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials have approved Zenith Energy's plan to phase out crude oil at its terminal and move to renewable fuels in the next five years.

The Portland Bureau of Development Services OK'd the company's land use compatibility statement on Monday and said Zenith's plans for its terminal now meet the city's climate action goals, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.