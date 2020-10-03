A Portland Police officer drove a motorcycle into a protester who was blocking his path and pushed the person for some distance after what had been a largely peaceful demonstration against police violence Friday outside an East Portland law enforcement building.
A video that captured the incident shows an officer attempting to get away from a crowd of demonstrators by driving into the protester as she stood in his way. The video was published to social media within minutes.
In a statement released early Saturday morning, Portland Police said the woman jumped onto the officer’s motorcycle after the officer pulled over two vehicles, a white van and a blue sedan, blocking traffic near the intersection of NE 47th Avenue and Couch Street. Another video showed the van speeding off and group of protesters gathering around around the officer as he spoke to the driver of the blue sedan.
As the officer turned his attention to the crowd, yelling repeatedly for people to back up, the driver of the blue sedan also fled and the officer mounted his motorcycle to leave as several protesters moved to block his path. As he pulled away, his motorcycle glanced off a shield held by one protester and he drove into and pushed another for several feet before she fell to the ground.
Police said some people threw objects at the officer and one video appears to show an open beverage being thrown as the officer pulls away.
Live videos from the scene showed officers approach the crowd after the person fell to check if the person needed medical attention. An argument ensued, and at least one person was detained during the encounter.
It was unclear what initially prompted police to approach protesters just before midnight. Police had not interacted directly with protesters until then.
