A 32-year-old man wanted on murder charges in Portland was arrested just before midnight Saturday in Bend, according to Bend Police.
Thomas E. Cooper Jr. was arrested at a home in the 1700 block of NW 9th Street and subsequently handed over to Portland Police Bureau detectives, Bend Police said in a press release.
More info and photo of the murder suspect from Portland.
Good job, Law Enforcement!
https://ktvz.com/top-stories/2020/08/23/police-cert-arrest-portland-murder-suspect-living-in-nw-bend-home/
A warrant? Murder? Central Oregon CERT team employed? Portland Police Bureau collaborating with Bend Police Department?
Where were the "Peacekeepers" when this happened? Where was Luke Richter when it came time to stand in front of the PPB "bus"? Where was Mayor Sally and DA Hummel?
"Bend police were contacted on Saturday by Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives and learned a person wanted in a Portland homicide investigation was living in Bend, at a home in the 1700 block of Northwest Ninth Street, Sgt. Rob Emerson said.
"Police learned Thomas Earl Cooper Jr., 32, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a murder charge.
"Based on the risk level, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was asked to assist in Cooper’s arrest, Emerson said. A search warrant for the home also was obtained.
"Just before midnight, the CERT team was able to contact Cooper at the home and was taken into custody without incident.
"Emerson said Cooper was released to Portland Police Bureau detectives to complete the investigation. Cooper was being held without bail at the Deschutes County Jail on Sunday morning on an out-of-county warrant."
