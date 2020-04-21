Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler broke new city election rules by not properly disclosing his largest campaign contributors on his reelection website or two campaign social media accounts, the City’s Auditor’s Office ruled Tuesday.
City election rules that took effect with this election cycle require candidates to prominently list the top five donors who’ve given more than $1,000 on campaign communications, said city elections officer Deborah Scoggin. Wheeler announces “Paid for by Friends of Ted Wheeler” on his campaign website, but the top contributors aren’t identified there or on his reelection Facebook page or Twitter account.
The ruling came in response to a complaint filed March 20 by Ronald Buel, a member of political action committee Honest Elections Oregon.
Wheeler’s campaign website was updated to list the top five contributors by Tuesday evening.
Wheeler had until May 5 to list the contributors, appeal with the Multnomah County Circuit Court or risk being fined up to $9,000 for the three violations, Scoggin said. Wheeler’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
In an April 7 letter to Scroggin in response to Buel’s complaint, Wheeler’s campaign manager Amy Rathfelder said the mayor was in compliance with state elections law and that noting “Paid for by Friends of Ted Wheeler” on all communications to Portland voters should be enough of a funding disclosure.
“I strongly encourage the campaign to familiarize itself with these campaign regulations and correct the violations on all campaign communications as quickly as possible,” Scoggin said in a letter to Wheeler’s campaign announcing the violations.
As of March 20, Wheeler had 30 contributors who gave more than $1,000, Scoggin said. The top four were Melvin Mark Brokerage Co., the Local 48 branch of the electricians union, Portland Metro Association of Realtors and Peter Brix, former owner of Columbia River tugboat and barge company Brix Maritime. There was a seven-way tie for Wheeler’s fifth-largest contributor.
Ozzie Gonzalez, one of Wheeler’s primary election opponent, has accepted several campaign donations between $1,000 and $5,000, records show. He also doesn’t appear to list his five largest donors on his campaign website or social media accounts as of Tuesday either.
