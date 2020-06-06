Mayor Ted Wheeler has directed Portland Police not to use sonic warning tones to control crowds after officers activated it at the tail end of an all-night protest and signaled he’s in favor of a 30-day ban on tear gas, just as Seattle has done.
The developments late Friday came as the mayor faced renewed pressure to address police tactics during protests against police brutality and racial injustice that have brought thousands to downtown.
He tweeted out the ban on the warning sounds without fanfare — then a short time later, facing pointed questions from a protest crowd in the city’s downtown, switched gears on tear gas after saying at an earlier news conference that he wasn’t ready to outlaw tear gas at demonstrations without more discussion.
The flurry of announcements followed a confrontation at 1:30 a.m. Friday when police blasted a piercing sound from a supervisor’s SUV in a rare activation of the loud warning tone from the police department’s Long Range Acoustic Device, known as LRAD. The powerful portable speaker was developed for the U.S. military but has been increasingly used by law enforcement agencies to break up crowds.
Officers used the warning sound to try to deter a disruptive group without harming peaceful demonstrators, Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said.
It marked only the second time police here have blared the warning tone and drew criticism after days of condemnation over the use of tear gas on demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, who was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer with a knee to his neck.
Protesters have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city for what they’re calling “indiscriminate use” of tear gas during nightly protests. The suit is filed on behalf of two protesters, Nicholas Roberts and Michelle “Misha” Belden, and the advocacy group Don’t Shoot Portland. Wheeler’s office declined to comment.
