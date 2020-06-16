A Portland man was found dead east of Bend by a group of ATV riders on Sunday, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Around 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office responded after ATV riders found a body roughly one mile north of U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 28.
After an initial investigation, the man was identified as 36-year-old John Eric Sims of Portland, according to the sheriff's office.
Sims had come to visit the Pine Mountain Observatory, according to the sheriff's office. Sims drove to an area above the Pine Mountain Campground and parked his 2008 Subaru Forester.
The sheriff's office believes Sims left his vehicle riding his mountain bike and at some point became separated from his bike.
Sims appeared to have walked for several miles until he collapsed at the location where he was found. He appeared to have died of exposure to the elements. His body had been there for several days, according to the sheriff's office.
There was no evidence of foul play, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators are still attempting to locate Sims’ red mountain bike. Anyone with information can contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911.
