A Southeast Portland resident doing some spring cleaning uncovered a World War II-era explosive device in his basement, police said Saturday.
Central Precinct police officers and the bureau’s Explosive Disposal Unit responded to his home in Ladd’s Addition near SE 22nd Avenue and Harrison Street. They secured the area while they inspected the device.
Police determined the device — an anti-tank munition — was inert. It is thought to be from WWII which ended nearly 75 years ago.
Police said that old munitions are uncovered occasionally. Residents shouldn’t touch or disturb the items and instead should call police.
