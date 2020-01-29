A week after Portland comic Stephanie Patricio was hit and killed by a driver suspected of being drunk, the comedian’s family was still reeling from the loss.
According to Patricio’s brother Francisco Patricio, the 33-year-old comic from Woodburn was also a fiery activist committed to social justice and equality who wanted to change the world.
“In terms of being true to themselves and their belief,” said Francisco Patricio. “Stephanie” — who used the pronouns they/them — “would never shy away,” he said.
Patricio died in a head-on collision in Clackamas County on Jan. 22.
Patricio graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in ethnic studies. Patricio was active in the student community and was a member of the Oregon Student Coalition of Color and MEChA.
After graduating, Patricio worked as a labor organizer for the United Farm Workers labor union and, later, a stand-up comedian, performing at Portland venues such as EastBurn, The Jade Lounge and the Helium Comedy Club.
“Ultimately (comedy) was a way … to process a lot of things,” Francisco Patricio said. “Healing. The processing of trauma, grief, things happening day by day.”
Described as raunchy and in-your-face, Patricio’s comedy touched on the experiences of a queer indigenous femme. “I think they wanted other folks like them to feel seen,” Francisco said.
Patricio was passionate about the resilience and experience of indigenous people, Francisco Patricio said.
Stephanie Patricio was inspired by their father, Celedonio Patricio, who died of cirrhosis of the liver in 2006. Survivors include their mother, Albertia Vallejo.
“(Patricio) really missed my dad,” Francisco said. “It brings me comfort knowing that they’re kickin’ it.”
Patricio was a P’urhépecha, the indigenous inhabitants of what is now the Mexican state of Michoacán, whose family moved from Michoacán to East Los Angeles in the 1980s. Patricio was born in East L.A. and lived there with family until 1996, they all moved to Woodburn.
According to an Oregon State Police news release, a Toyota Camry driven by Kelsie Martin, 29, of Beavercreek, was heading north on Highway 551 on Jan. 22 and collided with Patricio, who was southbound in a Toyota Prius.
According to the release, police believe alcohol impairment is a contributing factor in the accident. Martin was previously charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault in December 2018 and was scheduled for a hearing in February.
An investigation of the collision is open, though charges have not been filed.
A service was held for Patricio on Tuesday, with burial at the St. Luke cemetery in Woodburn. The service incorporated P’urhépecha traditions.
