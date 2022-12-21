Portland gas prices

Gas prices have been in a steep decline since October, when metro residents were paying $5.64 a gallon, a record high.

 Faith Cathcart/The Oregonian

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen below $4 a gallon in the Portland area for the first time in 10 months.

Metro residents are paying $3.93 a gallon at the pump this week, according to AAA. Gas prices have been in a steep decline since October, when metro residents were paying $5.64 a gallon, a record high.

