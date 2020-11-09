The Deschutes County Road Department plans to close stretches of two roads popular with outdoor enthusiasts for the winter.
Portions of the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road will close at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mount Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at Forest Service Road 4270.
Paulina Lake Road will be closed at the 10-mile Sno-park gate, restricting access to Paulina and East lakes.
Officials intend to reopen both roads prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting, according to a road department statement Monday.
For additional information, contact the road department at 541-388-6581.
