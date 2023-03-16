At a walking speed, the developer of The Catalyst, an entertainment pod on Second Street in Bend, will move Spoken Moto from its home on Industrial Way on Saturday to a new location.
For more than a week, crews have been reinforcing the 2,800-square-foot building with steel to prepare it for its 2.9-mile journey that will begin at 10 p.m. Friday. The toilets are out. The sinks removed. Even the wooden bar is gone.
“There’s a lot to do to the building and to the site it’s going to,” said Kurt Alexander, The Catalyst developer. “Things are moving quickly. They have a lot of steel in here right now. They’re no nonsense about this.”
But before the building is wheeled away the business’s 10 employees have organized a final send off. Spoken Moto is owned by a Portland group called Top Dead Center LLC.
Oxbo Mega Transport Solutions has been working all week at preparing the building for transport. Workers have reinforced the inside and have shortened the height a bit to avoid hitting any power lines, said Andy Hulings, Oxbo’s director of special projects. The final step in moving will be to cut Spoken Moto, a beer, wine and coffee spot, off its foundation.
Before dishing up beverages, the building was known as the Pine Shed during the timber heyday in Bend. It was used as a mechanic shop for mill trucks and equipment when Bend was a booming mill town. In 2015, Killian Pacific, a Washington developer, rehabilitated the building along with the neighboring box factory. The building was slated for demolition to make way for a 315-unit residential and retail development project.
“Killian Pacific has wanted to help where they could,” Alexander said. “They wanted to make this work. Without them being willing to work together and preserving this building, this wouldn’t have happened.”
Normally it takes a year of planning for the moving of this kind of building, he said. But Alexander, who owns Petrich Properties and is the developer of the Second Street food pod, only began this journey in November when he learned the building was set to be demolished. It was made possible with a Visit Bend Sustainability Grant for $450,000. Alexander said preliminary costs to move the building are at $200,000.
Once the building is cut from the foundation below the utility lines, it will be loaded onto dollies that will make the slow journey from Industrial Way and eventually to the roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue. The building will take five hours to roll past the Grocery Outlet on Third Street, over the railroad tracks and through a second roundabout at Ninth Street and then straight past Bend High School and northwest onto NE Franklin Avenue to Third Street and then onto Hawthorne Avenue.
Once at Second Street and NE Hawthorne, the 60,000-pound building will be placed on hydraulic jacks and temporary pilings a few feet above the future location until city construction permits are issued and a foundation can be poured, Hulings said. Eventually Alexander plans to build a venue for outdoor events and food carts.
The new location is part of the city’s Second Street improvement project that runs between NE Franklin Avenue and Greenwood Avenue that will involve sidewalk widening, bike paths, street trees and curb extensions to create a more pedestrian friendly environment, said Allison Platt, city of Bend Core Area project manager. Construction will begin next year, Platt said in an email.
At some point, the city may consider relocating City Hall to the site of the former Rainbow Motel, which is now being used as a transitional shelter.
“We intend for the city’s Second Street improvements to be designed to transition well into the improvements at (The Catalyst) site,” Platt said.
We need a catchy name for the 2nd street improvement project! 2nd coming? Twice as nice?
