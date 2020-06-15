Pools at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will be open for lap swimming beginning Monday, June 22, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District.
The 50-meter outdoor pool and 25-meter indoor pool will open on Monday, June 22, for lap swim, work out on your own and water exercise classes. Pool users can register online beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday or register by phone at 541-389-7665.
Like fitness activities, which opened last week, pool use will require advanced reservations.
Lap lane sessions will be available in 40-minute increments throughout each day with a 5-minute transition time, according to a press release from the district. Lap swimming will be restricted to one person per lane except when two family members may share a lane.
Water exercise classes will ensure physical distancing through designated spaces, including buffers between lap swimmers.
Locker rooms are not be available except for bathroom use and hand washing, so the district is asking people to shower before arriving and to come to the facility already wearing a swimsuit since there will be no changing rooms available.
Family and small group recreation swim times will be available beginning July 6. Schedules and reservation processes are being developed, according to the district.
For more information about pool hours and pass prices, visit bendparksandrec.org.
