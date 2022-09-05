It was an August day like any other day, and two of 84-year-old Evron Jones-Sprouse’s poodles, a female named Blackberry and her 8-month-old puppy, Aurora Grace, took off running at full tilt, as dogs are wont to do.
Jones-Sprouse, of Madras, has been breeding poodles for 50 years, and she is used to her dogs bolting off after cats or to do any number of dog related activities. But this time was different. As the sun began to set, Jones-Sprouse called and called for her two poodles but Blackberry and Aurora Grace never came home.
So, Jones-Sprouse and her husband got in the car and looked for the two dogs all over town and out into the fields. But there was no sign of them.
As it turned out, Aurora Grace fell down an elevator shaft at an under construction hotel next to the Inn at Cross Keys Station down the road from Jones-Sprouse’s home.
It was Aurora Grace’s mother who initially came back home hours later to alert Jones-Sprouse about the puppy’s situation, Jones-Sprouse said.
“You could see with the agitation the mother had, ‘help! Help!’ and we had no idea,” Jones-Sprouse said as she stroked and gently shushed the young poodle sitting on her lap. “Blackberry apparently saw her daughter fall through the hole, was panic stricken. Rushed home to see if we could help.”
“I was afraid a raptor might have gotten her, because she would never have left her mother, and her mother would never have left her,” she said.
It wasn’t until first thing in the morning the next day that Jones-Sprouse learned Aurora Grace had fallen into the hole. Somebody heard her barking, called the police and the police removed the poodle from the elevator shaft and brought her to the humane society. When Jones-Sprouse called, they confirmed the poodle was safe and she went to pick her up.
“By God’s grace, which is why she is Aurora Grace, she did not get hurt, no broken legs, back, head, nothing. I think she had a little sprain on the front paw. She was pretty scared, and I imagine she was in the shaft all night,” Jones-Sprouse said. “It was pitch dark, so I think she was probably there all night. Come morning, somebody heard her barking, and called the police and they got her out. I don’t know how they got her out and I don’t know how deep the shaft was.”
Now that Aurora Grace is safe, Jones-Sprouse hopes the construction site will take care of the open elevator shaft. She said she has since learned that the only thing covering the elevator shaft is a bar across the opening.
“A bar across it is not going to keep an animal or a child, or maybe an inebriated adult at night, from falling in,” Jones-Sprouse said. “The shaft should definitely be totally covered. I mean if you have a hole in the ground, a well or anything, you put a cover over it. Anybody could fall in in the middle of the night. Or another animal or a deer or heaven knows what.”
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
