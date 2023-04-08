HOODOO — Jesus and the Easter Bunny made their cameos Saturday as they skied and snowboarded down a slope and across a shallow pond of ice water at high speeds at Hoodoo Ski Area, all part of the annual pond skimming competition at the summit of Santiam Pass.
The Pond Skimming Battle Royale, which is held every spring during Hoodoo’s Spring Fling event, drew 55 competitors, many dressed in costumes. They slid down a Hoodoo slope hoping to get enough speed to skim across a 100-foot pond of icy water on either skis, snowboards, or any other means of snow related transportation. The grand prize winners of the event earned season passes to the ski area.
Ben Haggas, 16, of Sweet Home, was one of the first to speed down the snowy slope. He gracefully skimmed the water wearing a long flowing wig and beard and biblical style robes in a depiction of Jesus Christ in honor of the Easter holiday.
Haggas said he has done the competition twice before.
“I’ve done it for two years, and I’ve actually made it. I think I got best crash last year. I went down backwards,” Haggas said.
Haggas said he thinks he sped across the water going about 30 mph. On his second run, Haggas skimmed across the water with Red Bull in hand, his hair and beard blowing in the wind
Logan Harms was dressed in a pink Easter bunny onesie and said he was planning to go down backwards and fully expected to wipe out in the water. When asked if he thought winning was a possibility, he had different expectations.
“I think really wet is more of a chance, that is kind of what I’m counting on. If I can pull it off the first time, I’ll go regular the next time and kick as hard as I can,” Harms said before heading up the slope.
All around, people enjoyed hotdogs, beers and cocktails and a DJ played music at the Red Bull booth while someone in a gorilla suit slid across the snow. Near the chairlift, two people dressed as yetis looked ready for a serious competition.
Matthew McFarland, the general manager at Hoodoo, was wearing tropical themed pants and a glittering sequin shirt. McFarland said he has been with Hoodoo for 23 years and Spring Fling has been going on far longer than he has been around. He said the event is meant to bid the ski season farewell with a silly and fun time for everyone.
“By the end of this, 53 people will have fallen and one snowboarder will have made it across every time and one skier will have made it across every time and they are declared the winners and they win a season pass,” McFarland said. “It’s a good time, it’s fun and lots of people get wet.”
McFarland said he has pond skimmed several times in the past, but has since retired.
“I am not into the cold ice bath,” McFarland said.
Josh Bennett, 48, of Bend, aka “Sharkie,” wore a shark costume for the pond skimming competition. His vehicle of choice was a powder board.
“It just seemed like a natural fit. Because we are in water and we are going to be pond skimming so I figured it would be an extra dose of good luck,” Bennett said of his costume. “Last year was my first time actually, and I made it across and I figured I’d enter the full competition this year and see what happens.”
Prior to the competition, he said he thought he probably had a 50-50 chance of winning. He said his 13-year-old son was in the competition as well, but flatly refused to dress up as “Baby shark.”
Isaac Karami, 42, of Lebanon, planned to dress up in a marching band uniform and slide down the mountain and across the pond using a ski bike. He said he bruised his ribs on Wednesday but still decided to compete. Last year Karami won the hotdog competition, eating 12 hotdogs.
“I’m going to get wet. I’m on a ski bike,” Karami said. “I’m hoping I'll make it all the way, but I probably won’t.”
Karami said he thought he might win the costume contest or the best crash category, but wasn’t super confident about crossing the water.
“Hoodoo’s awesome. There you go,” Karami said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.