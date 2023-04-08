HOODOO — Jesus and the Easter Bunny made their cameos Saturday as they skied and snowboarded down a slope and across a shallow pond of ice water at high speeds at Hoodoo Ski Area, all part of the annual pond skimming competition at the summit of Santiam Pass.

The Pond Skimming Battle Royale, which is held every spring during Hoodoo’s Spring Fling event, drew 55 competitors, many dressed in costumes. They slid down a Hoodoo slope hoping to get enough speed to skim across a 100-foot pond of icy water on either skis, snowboards, or any other means of snow related transportation. The grand prize winners of the event earned season passes to the ski area.

