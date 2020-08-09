MADRAS —
On a recent July morning, the hot Central Oregon sun already beating down on her, farmer Nancy Richards knelt in the dirt and inspected a field of mustard plants, not a crop to harvest but one to benefit her hardest and tiniest workers.
Those workers — thousands of busy, buzzing honeybees — were happily landing on mustard plant flowers to gather pollen to take back to their hive. Little did they know, but the mustard field was also providing additional nutrition for the bees, giving them added strength to also pollinate the adjacent carrot seed crop.
The symbiotic relationship between Richards and the bee colony has been facilitated by Plotting for Pollinators, a new initiative formed by the North Unit Irrigation District, Coalition for the Deschutes and the Middle Deschutes Watershed Council.
The goal of these groups is to find ways that farmers, conservationists, and biologists can join forces and work on projects that benefit both farms and Central Oregon rivers.
“If we can keep the population of bees healthier, it will benefit both us and the beekeepers, and it will be a mutually beneficial arrangement,” said Richards, who started the 600-acre Fox Hollow Ranch Farm with her husband, Marty Richards, in 1989.
Bringing beehives onto their farm is not new for the Richards, growers of alfalfa, peppermint, bluegrass seed, and parsley seed, in addition to the carrot seed. Each year, the Richards rent the bee boxes to cross-pollinate their crops.
But Heike Williams, a bio-science technician for Oregon State University’s Central Oregon Agricultural Research Center, said gathering pollen from just one crop can lead to poor health in the colony.
“It’s good if they go somewhere else to gather pollen,” said Williams. “Pollen from just the carrots for weeks at a time is not high quality. It’s like if we only ate eggs or bacon.”
While irrigation districts specialize in delivering water to their patrons, North Unit is taking a wider view on how to help farmers improve their crops, said Lisa Windom, the district’s special projects manager.
“We are trying to rethink how we use industrial agriculture,” said Windom. “It’s not just about where the water comes from, it’s about different parts of agriculture. In this case, it’s about the bees, being stewards of the land, which includes pollinators on a grand scale.”
Improving bee health could help lower a farmer’s costs too. When a colony loses unusually high numbers of bees during the winter, beekeepers will often increase rental prices for bees the following year to offset the cost of rebuilding a hive, said Windom.
“If we can find a way to prevent losses of the population over winter, the cost of these bee boxes will decrease,” said Windom.
Pollinator projects can only help slow the regional decline in pollinators. The western bumblebee population has fallen 93% in the past two decades, according to a recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Habitat loss is also a major factor in the decline of another pollinator, the monarch butterflies, which are estimated to have lost around 97% of their population since the 1980s.
When the idea was proposed to plant flowers for an additional food source, the Richards were skeptical. They feared that the bees might focus on the new flowers and ignore the crops.
But it became clear during the growing season that the flowers helped both the bees and the crops.
“We realized that having an additional source makes them healthier, and they actually do a better job of pollinating the carrots,” said Richards. “It did not distract them from pollinating the carrots.”
The initiative has sparked interest among other farmers in the North Unit Irrigation District, said Windom. Five farms participated this year and the district hopes to increase that number to 20 next year, she said.
“Our main focus is to expand the project to Central Oregon as a whole next year,” said Windom. “So 20 projects across Central Oregon would be achievable and build the foundation for community collaboration and connection.”
In addition to planting more flowers to help bee colonies, the irrigation districts and conservationists are considering plans to create what they call pollination corridors — miles of flowers planted on top of pipelines that are planned to replace leaky canals across Central Oregon.
“Hopefully, this will help facilitate irrigation district pollinator corridors in addition to more pollinator plots on farms and other lands,” said Gail Snyder, executive director of the Coalition for the Deschutes.
Coalition for the Deschutes is also working with Swalley Irrigation District to create a pollinator garden in Tumalo.
“We are basically hoping to attract and help support and build a year-round population of beneficial pollinators including everything from bees to birds, bats, beetles, and butterflies” said Jer Camarata, Swalley’s district manager. “There are a lot of positive benefits to having an abundance of these critters for local food production. As the City and County become more and more urbanized there is a general loss of natural habitat and available forage out there for these beneficial creatures.”
A side benefit of these projects is simply getting farmers and environmentalists — two groups that have long found themselves in the courtrooms against each other — together to advance goals of mutual interest.
“Plotting for pollinators is an example of the type of collaboration that can occur between farmers and non-farmers for the benefit of all,” said Snyder. “We all entered this project with limited knowledge, but we made up for that with curiosity and a desire to work together.”
Back at Fox Hollow Ranch, Nancy Richards reflects on this year’s growing season. There were ups and downs, she said, especially in spring when a strong storm wiped out much of the flower crop. But she plans to continue the project next year and expand the area of flower coverage.
“We are interested in putting in perennial plots outside our cropland that will provide nutrition for the bees during the rest of the year,” said Richards. “We are anxious to give that a try.”
