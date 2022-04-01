As Oregon’s political campaigns head into the final stretch before the May 17 primary, candidates on the left and right are working for votes among their ideological base in order to win the closed primaries. With only party members able to vote in partisan primary races, the turnout is usually about half of the general election.
Republicans are seeking votes of Republican activists who won’t skip the primary, while Democrats go after the progressive wing of their party who turn out in large numbers for primaries. It’s also a time when lesser-known candidates can make a splash and draw the attention of the party faithful. That’s been the story in recent days in political action around the state.
Baker City mayor speaks at a right-wing rally in Salem
Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten, a Republican candidate for governor, appeared at the Reawaken America rally of radical conservatives on Friday near the Capitol in the Salem suburb of Keizer. The event was sponsored by The River Church in Salem, a church active in conservative politics, and held at Volcano Stadium, a former minor league baseball park near Interstate 5.
Originally scheduled to be held in Bend, the event was canceled due to questions involving the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions at the Deschutes County fairgrounds.
The Salem Statesman-Journal reported Friday that stores at Keizer Station mall next to the ballpark decided to close Friday and Saturday because of the rally and expected counterprotests.
Keizer is the latest stop on a national tour focusing on debunked claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, and COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
Photos on Twitter showed McQuisten with Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and former Gen. Michael Flynn, who was pardoned by Trump of charges he lied about contacts with Russian agents while working at the White House. Flynn has also appeared in a video taking “the Qanon Oath” of the far-right political conspiracy group, which ends with “Where we go one, we go all.”
McQuisten has made an energetic bid to break through the crowded Republican field for governor, which includes former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, Sandy Mayor Bill Pulliam and 2016 GOP nominee for governor Bud Pierce of Salem.
McQuisten was recently endorsed by The Northwest Observer, a popular conservative political blog in Oregon.
Other GOP candidates taking a hard right on campaign trail
Marc Thielman, a Republican candidate for governor who appeared with Senate candidate Darin Harbick and Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair with a QAnon-supporting pastor at a Bend church last week, gained notice while he was superintendent of the Alsea School District near Corvallis for refusing to enforce state COVID-19 mandates. He resigned in February. He’s the subject of a $3.7 million lawsuit against the district by the principal of Alsea Elementary School, who alleges a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and whistleblower retaliation.
Willamette Week reports Thielman is scheduled to speak on April 15 at a fundraiser for Dan Tooze, a Republican candidate for House District 40 in the Oregon City area. Tooze is a self-described member of the Proud Boys, a group involved in riots in downtown Portland, the Oregon Capitol and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tooze has not said he was at any of those incidents.
Reed Christensen, an electrical engineer from Hillsboro, faces federal charges for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers while attempting to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Christensen has made his arrest the centerpiece of his campaign for governor, saying he was trying to oppose “tyranny” by taking part in the riot’s attempt to stop the count of electoral votes that Joe Biden won the presidential election.
Jo Rae Perkins, a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has also taken the QAnon pledge. She was the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2020, losing to incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon.
Insurgent beats incumbent in nod for Congress
Jamie McLeod-Skinner has been endorsed in the Democratic primary for the 5th Congressional District by Our Revolution, a nationwide network of activists that grew out of the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
McLeod-Skinner, who lives in Crooked River Ranch in Central Oregon, is running in the May 17 primary against U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby. Schrader first won election to Congress in 2008.
But the district was significantly redrawn in redistricting for 2022, shifting to the east, including a portion that crosses the Cascades to take in the northern parts of Deschutes County.
The district includes less than half of Schrader’s current constituents.
McLeod-Skinner has campaigned on the theme that Schrader has been a speed bump on President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation of aid for recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“A proud progressive Democrat, Jamie has focused her career on rebuilding communities and protecting our natural resources,” the group said in its endorsement statement, released Monday. “Her mom, a schoolteacher, taught her to ‘always leave a place better than you found it.’”
Schrader, the most moderate of Oregon’s four Democratic members of the U.S. House, has said he supports the party’s position in most matters, but is not in lockstep with House leadership. He was one of the few Democrats to oppose the nomination of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., when she sought to return to the House speakership when Democrats won a majority of seats in 2018.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face a Republican challenger from a primary slate that includes Bend entrepreneur Jimmy Crumpacker, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Wilsonville physician John DiPaola.
Our Revolution says it is “organizing a down-ballot bench of progressive candidates from city halls to the halls of Congress.”
in Oregon, the group helped elect school board candidates in Portland, Corvallis, Salem-Keizer and Centennial.
In areas east of the Cascades, it worked to elect Marcus LeGrand and Janet Sarai Llerandi to the Bend-La Pine School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.