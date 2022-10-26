Bernie Sanders coming to Oregon to stump for Kotek (copy)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the two-time progressive presidential candidate, is coming to Eugene on Thursday as part of an eight-state swing to boost Democratic progressive candidates before the Nov. 8 election. He'll tout Democratic governor candidate Tina Kotek and 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Val Hoyle.

 Associated Press, file

Iconoclastic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,  will be in Eugene and Portland on Thursday to tout Democratic candidates and urge voters to get their ballots marked and mailed in the most highly contested Oregon election in decades.

Polls and forecasts show Republican Christine Drazan in a virtual dead-heat with Democrat Tina Kotek for the governorship. Betsy Johnson is running as an unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.