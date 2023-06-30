The head-spinning, stomach-churning 2023 Legislative session has ended. But hold onto that Dramamine and antacids — the 2024 election is cranking up. So are activist groups looking to move votes left, right or sideways.
MONSOON OF MONEY: In federal races — U.S. President, the U.S. Senate, and U.S. House — candidates, party committees and other political action committees raised $832 million in the first five months of 2023. Candidates for Congress and the Legislature have announced, although the Oregon Secretary of State won't start taking declarations of candidacy until Sept. 14.
FOCUS ON THE FIFTH: The 2022 election featured three open congressional seats on the general election ballot — leading to the election of two Democrats — U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Springfield, and U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Tigard. U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, gave the Republicans a second seat in the Oregon delegation and helped put the GOP in the majority of the U.S. House.
For 2024, Hoyle is the lone candidate listed by the Federal Election Commission in the 4th District. In the 6th district, Salinas is the lone Democrat and David Russ of Dundee has filed as a Republican challenger.
The biggest congressional attraction on next year's ballot is shaping up to be in the 5th district running from Portland to Bend. Chavez-DeRemer is running for re-election and the FEC reports show Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, and Metro President Lynn Peterson as filing to run. Kevin Easton of Salem is campaigning to become the first openly gay man to represent Oregon in Congress. Still on the sidelines is Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who narrowly lost to Chavez-DeRemer in 2022.
McLeod-Skinner confirmed Tuesday she had commissioned a poll, first reported by the Oregon Capital Chronicle, showing she had a strong chance to win the 5th district primary if she ran again. Reached on Tuesday, McLeod-Skinner said she would be spending time with family out of state for the Fourth of July holiday and would decide on the race "early next month."
PARITY ARRIVES IN OREGON: Run Vote Lead, a national organization based in New York that monitors and promotes equality in the gender make-up of state legislatures, issued a report showing Oregon among the leaders in parity between men and women as lawmakers — at least in one chamber. Based on the 2022 election results, women hold 48% of the seats in the Oregon House, a good showing for a state where women make up 50.4% of population. The Oregon Senate is further behind, with women accounting for 31% of senators. In 2022, Colorado joined Nevada in having "gender parity" in its legislature.
Jenifer Howard, spokesperson for Run Vote Lead, noted that western states had led the way early in breaking the gender barrier.
"Wyoming was the first U.S. territory to grant women the right to vote in 1869, and Colorado became the first state to elect women to its parliamentary body in 1894," she said. "Colorado became the first state to elect women to its parliamentary body in 1894. In fact, the Colorado legislature was the first parliamentary body to elect women in the world.
Howard said that western states continue to be far more likely to have equal gender representation, regardless of political party.
"Arizona recently achieved 51.7% of state senators now women, and other western states like New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii are nearing equal representation in their state houses.," Howard said.
TOP OF THE HILL AND BOTTOM OF THE HEAP: Imagining yourself in the other person's shoes is one thing. Having been there is another. Among Oregon state lawmakers, few are left from the time when Republicans were the majority and Democrats the minority.
Republicans haven't won an outright majority in the Oregon Senate since the 2000 election. They won an even 15-15 split in 2002 before Democrats won in 2004 and have held the majority ever since. On the House side, Republicans last held a majority after the 2002 election. After ceding control to Democrats in 2004, they returned in 2010 with an even 30-30 split before falling back in 2012, where they have stayed ever since.
In the 60-member House, only one Republican has been through the seesawing of political control. Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, came to the House in 2001. He was part of the majority for six years, then the minority for four, a split House for two, then into the minority for 11 years. There are political versions of military "retreads" — those who fought in two separate wars. Rep. Kevin Mannix, R-Salem, was elected to the House in 1988, but had been working in politics outside of the Legislature for decades before winning a seat in 2022 as a minority Republican. Former House Majority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, left politics for several election cycles before returning as a senator — but always in the minority.
Among Democrats are a few who can recall being the underdog minority: Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, a House member since 2004. Rep. Nancy Nathanson, D-Eugene, has been in the House since 2007 — the same freshman class as now Gov. Tina Kotek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.