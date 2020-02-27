A Colorado woman, whose 2005 Chevrolet SUV was stuck on the shoulder of a road in Prineville, allegedly fled the scene after a tow truck driver pulled her vehicle from a ditch Wednesday morning.
Prineville Police responded at about 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to Reservoir Road and Cascade Way, where Letitia Denise Smith, 49, of Aurora, Colorado, was stuck in her SUV on the side of the road, blocking an eastbound lane, according to a police press release.
A tow truck driver arrived, jump started the SUV and pulled it from the ditch. But Smith refused to pay and fled the scene, according to police.
Police attempted to stop Smith, but she continued on Reservoir Road driving 20 to 55 mph onto Highway 27 toward Prineville, according to police. She continued for several miles.
Officers eventually set spike strips, which deflated the left front tire of the SUV. The vehicle slowed and stopped in front of the Crook County Fairgrounds. No one was injured during the pursuit.
Smith reportedly refused to exit the SUV. Officers used a shotgun with bean bag rounds to break the SUV’s rear window.
Smith still refused to exit. Officers then used pepper spray which caused Smith to leave the vehicle.
Smith had more than $2,100 in cash in her possession.
She was arrested and booked on charges of theft of services, attempt to elude, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
